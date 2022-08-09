Tame Tallang to represent India at Uganda Para Badminton International

ITANAGAR, 8 Aug: The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) has selected Tame Tallang of Arunachal Pradesh to represent India at the Uganda Para Badminton International, 2022, to be held from 13 to 18 September.

Tallang is among the 41 para shuttlers selected for the event.

The national team is scheduled to leave for Uganda on 9 September.

Tallang had earlier represented Arunachal at the 4th National Para Badminton Championship, which was held in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, in 2021, informed the Paralympic Association of Arunachal.