Cluster Sports Meet-2022 begins

OYAN, 8 Aug: The Cluster Sports Meet-2022, “under the UPS level,” began here in East Siang district on Monday, the Sille-Oyan CRC coordinator informed in a release.

The event is being organised by the Sille-Oyan resource centre coordinator Okom J Panyang and secretary Tate Taloh, “along with a group of teachers and committee members,” it said, adding that the three-day sports meet will feature football, volleyball, discuss throw, long jump, kho-kho, and running competitions.

The event was declared open by Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering, in the presence of Oyan ZPM Bimol Lego.

Students of the UPS level from different parts of the circle are participating in the competitions.