Ayanam Abor, Banne Raseng register wins at Solung Football Tournament

CHIMPU, 8 Aug: Ayanam Abor FC defeated Bagum Narmi FC 2-0 in the Solung Festival Football Tourna-ment, 2022 at the AAPBn ground here on Monday.

Tagam Tatak and Kamin Darin scored for the winning team.

Olik Tayeng of Ayanam Abor was adjudged the player of the match.

In another match, Banne Raseng FC-B beat Moying Raseng KDFC 2-1.

Paul Takong scored both the goals for Ayanam Abor. He was adjudged player of the match.

Lubo Darang scored the consolation goal for Moying Raseng KDFC, informed SFCCI IPR secretary Kadum Apang.