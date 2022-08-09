Online electricity bill payment system launched

ITANAGAR, 8 Aug: Daporijo MLA Taniya Soki on Monday launched the online electricity bill payment system for Daporijo town in Upper Subansiri district from the Vidyut Bhavan here, in the presence of all the chief engineers of the power department.

Capital Electrical Division EE (E) Joram Lali informed that Daporijo town is the eighth town in the state to get the online payment system.

“Now 4,369 electricity consumers of Daporijo town will have online services, such as online billing, e-billing, SMS services, customer care support and online payments,” he said.

Lali, who is also the nodal officer for online payment and other related activities, informed that “unified billing solution is already developed for the entire state and the department is ready to integrate remaining districts wherever internet connectivity is available.”

The MLA in his address stressed “the need for power saving and timely revenue payment” and discouraged “unauthorised service connections.”

He advised the officers of the department to “bring remaining districts under online billing system.”

Western Electrical Zone CE (Power) Bar Takum, Central Electrical Zone CE (Power) Ogum Moyong, Giba ZPM Mayum Dobin, and others attended the programme, according to a release from the capital electrical division.