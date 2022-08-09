Anti-drugs awareness campaign underway

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 8 Aug: The Upper Subansiri District Christian Revival Church Youth has been organising a series of anti-drugs awareness programmes in different parts of the district since mid-July.

The first of the series was organised in Taliha on 17 July.

The members of the organisation have been creating awareness about the ill-effects of drug abuse through street plays, one act plays and interactive programmes with the people, especially the youths.

Processions involving the public and other stakeholders are also being organised in the colonies, market areas and towns.

The awareness programme will conclude on 2 October in Maro and Baririjo circles.