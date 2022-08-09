Trg for dental surgeons organised

NAHARLAGUN, 8 Aug: The Indian Dental Association’s Arunachal Pradesh chapter (IDA-AP), in collaboration with Coltene India, organised a hands-on training programme for dental surgeons at a city hotel here on Sunday.

Silchar GDC Associate Professor Dr Mukut Seal was the course mentor.

“In-depth training on advances in non-surgical re-treatment of failed endodonticaly treated tooth was given on the topic ‘Clinical decision making in non-surgical re-treatment’ to more than 40 dental surgeons of the state,” the IDA-AP informed in a release.