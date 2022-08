KHONSA, 8 Aug: Six militants belonging to various factions of the NSCN surrendered before the Tirap DC, the district police and the 36 Bn CRPF here in Tirap district on Monday.

The militants who have surrendered are Phurap Kanglom (34) and Lomhang Wangsa (50) of the NSCN (K), Khunmen Hangsik (32) and Limlang Lowang (37) of the NSCN (R), Philem Kitnya (29) of the NSCN (IM), and Wangliam Lowang (24) of the NSCN (U).