AFFR Committee meet held

PASIGHAT, 9 Aug: A meeting of various clans of Adi community under the aegis of Adi Freedom Fighters Recommendation Committee (AFFRC) was held in the Siang guesthouse conference hall here on Sunday last as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations and to discuss about the recognition of ‘Unsung Heroes’ of various Anglo-Abor Wars viz., Bitbor Mimak 1858, Bongal Mimak 1859, Bongal Mimak-II/Mijom Mimak 1894 and Poju Mimak 1911-12.

Earlier, in the meeting participants observed a one-minute-silence as a mark of respect to late prof. Tamo Mibang, former RGU Vice-Chancellor who breathed his last recently at Pasighat.

AFFRC chairman Taduram Darang briefed the gathering about the list of ‘Unsung Heroes’ whose names were submitted to the chairman of Research and Documentation Committee of Arunachal Pradesh, Rajiv Gandhi University, for acceptance and further submission to the competent authorities for recognition.

He also shared detail information about the Workshop-II held on 8 July last, organized by the research team constituted by Rajiv Gandhi University, Doimukh on ‘Unsung Heroes’ of Arunachal Pradesh who fought against the Britishers. Darang further urged all the participants to gather more oral-histories from their respective village elders so that true and unknown history of Anglo-Abor wars could be forwarded to the research & documentation team of RGU through the AFFRC at the earliest.

Many presidents and general secretaries of various organizations and clans participated in the discussion. Most prominent among them was Bongal Yapgo Preservation Committee general secretary Abu Saring. (DIPRO)