NAHARLAGUN, 9 Aug: The main water supply to Naharlagun town from Nyorch has been damaged due to a flood at Borum near the railway main gate. The PHED has started restoration from Monday onwards.

In a release, the PHED informed that the normal water supply to Naharlagun and Nirjuli township will be affected for the next two days. However, tankers have been pressed into service in various sectors, the department stated while appealing to consumers for cooperation.