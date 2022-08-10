Apang mourns Prof Mibang’s demise

ITANAGAR, 9 Aug: Former Chief Minister Gegong Apang expressed deep shock and grief over the demise of former vice chancellor (VC) of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) prof. Tamo Mibang, who passed away after a prolonged illness at his residence in Mirku Dapi village in East Siang district on 6 August.

Apang, in a condolence message recalled personal and professional relationship with prof. Mibang.

“When I was the chief minister of the state, Mibang was also promoted as professor & later became the acting VC of RGU. He had handled all the highly sensitive matters at many crucial junctures. As a VC of the RGU, Mibang ran the university very smoothly and helped it become one of the best universities of the country,” Apang said.

“We will always cherish his fond memories,” the former CM said.

Apang prayed to Almighty Donyi Polo to keep the departed soul of Late Mibang in eternal peace and to bestow strength and courage to the bereaved family to withstand the tragedy.