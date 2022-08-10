Governor advises CIC to create public awareness on RTI Act

ITANAGAR, 9 Aug: Governor BD Mishra advised Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) Rinchin Dorjee to conduct mass awareness campaigns and seminars at state, district and sub-division levels to sensitize the people on RTI Act so that the common people can fully utilize their rights.

At the same time, the governor cautioned against misuse of the Act by unscrupulous elements.

He also suggested measures to strengthen the State Information Commission (SIC) and expressed hope that this constitutional office will assist in restraining corruption in public offices.

Earlier, Dorjee briefed the governor about the SIC and various challenges faced by it.

The CIC was accompanied by information commissioners Goto Ete, Genom Takseng and Gumjum Haider. (PRO to Raj Bhavan)