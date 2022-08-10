Orgs seek delimitation exercise

ITANAGAR, 9 Aug: Delimitation Demand Committee for Northeast (DDC-NE) and the North East Students’ Forum on Delimitation (NESFOD) on Tuesday reiterated its demand for conducting delimitation exercise in four North East states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur and Nagaland.

Both DDC-NE and NESFOD, in separate press conferences in New Delhi on Tuesday decided to take out a peaceful rally at Jantar Mantar on 12 August to raise voice against the denial of delimitation of the constituencies in these four states, thereby violating the fundamental rights guaranteed under Article 14 of the Constitution.

In a press statement, they said that these four Northeastern states have been denied delimitation citing law and order situation, while delimitation exercise have been conducted in the rest of the country.

The DDC-NE has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking direction from Centre to conduct delimitation exercise in the four states by Election Commission of India under Section 8A of the Representation of Peoples Act, 1950.