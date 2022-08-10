NTA to re-conduct CUET-UG for students, who missed it due to flood and landslides

ITANAGAR/NEW DELHI, 9 Aug: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will re-conduct the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG for students of Arunachal Pradesh, who could not attend the fifth day of the test on eight August due to flood and landslides.

“Due to heavy flashflood and landslides in Itanagar on 8 August, many students could not reach the examination centres,” the NTA said in a release.

Fresh date and admit cards for the affected candidates will be announced later on NTA website, the release said.

According to PTI report, the fifth day of the CUET UG was glitch free with no issues being reported from 275 examination centres across the country on Monday.

However, in Itanagar, only three candidates could reach two examination centres due to landslides.

In one of the centres 36 candidates were supposed to appear for the examination while the other had 154 candidates.

“The test was conducted in 275 centres across the country involving 64,472 registered candidates. The exam went off well in all centres in both morning and evening sessions,” UGC chairman Jagadesh Kumar said.

“However, in two centres of Itanagar Rajiv Gandhi University and NIT where 36 and 154 candidates were scheduled to take the test, only 3 candidates could reach the centres due to a very heavy landslide. The examination of those candidates who couldn’t reach these two centres will be held in the period 24-28 August 2022,” he added.