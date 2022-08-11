Bus service to connect Tali

PALIN, 10 Aug: Celebrating 75 years of Independence, a 24 seater APST bus from Itanagar to Tali was flagged off by Kra Daadi deputy commissioner Higio Tala here on Wednesday.

Tali MLA Jikke Tako along with Zilla Parishad members, Panchayat leaders and others boarded the bus as the first passengers.

Tako, while congratulating the public, has assured that the bus service will be regular.

Kra Daadi SP Dusu Kaling, Palin ADC Higio Yame, Tali circle officer Jina Bagang and other officers were present during the event. (DIPRO)