DEOMALI, 10 Aug: A team of forest officials led by divisional forest officer of Deomali forest division, Ankit Kumar on Monday, seized around 179.374 cubic feet (cft) of sawn timbers worth Rs. 11,366 at Toku Nalah area in Namsang VRF in Tirap district.

Kumar has instructed the forest officials to be more vigilant and to intensify patrolling at all vulnerable points to check further illegal activity. (DIPRO)