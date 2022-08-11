Capacity building and training of anti-human trafficking camp held

SEIJOSA, 10 Aug: A one day camp on ‘Capacity Building and Training of Anti-Human Trafficking Unit’ was conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) in collaboration with Pakke Kessang district administration under the chairmanship of APSCW chairperson Kenjum Pakam here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Pakke Kessang deputy commissioner Tayek Pado stressed upon self discipline to make society more secure. He stated that though Pakke Kessang is a new district, it is fully prepared to run along with the rest of the district in all aspects.

APSCW chairperson Kenjum Pakam in her address spoke about the importance of the training and stressed on the need to involve law enforcement agencies in such training.

She further explained that the anti-human trafficking unit aims at preventing human trafficking in any form by strengthening law enforcement officers and other departments by raising awareness among NGOs, PRI members, public and other stakeholders.

Pakke Kessang SP Habung Hailyang, APSCW member Nurang Nama and Maya Pulu were the resource persons of the camp. (DIPRO)