Har Tiranga at Rs 25: DCs to pay Rs 56 lakhs plus to Shahi exports for flags

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 10 Aug: As part of the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative, the Panchayati Raj department has issued a circular to the deputy commissioners (DCs) of 15 districts of Arunachal Pradesh falling under the western zone to collect national flags from the directorate office after making payment to the vendor based on the order placed by the DC’s. As per the circular, a total of 2, 26, 000 numbers of flags have been received by the directorate from the Shahi exports private limited for distribution to the 15 deputy commissioners. The flags have to be purchased at the cost of Rs. 25 per flag taking the total amount payable to Rs. 56,50,000.

The order also provided account details of Shahi exports and mentions that deputy commissioners have to deposit money in the account while buying the flags. The Shahi exports have been appointed as vendors to supply flags to Arunachal Pradesh by the ministry of textiles, the government of India. The ministry wrote a letter to the state government on 22nd July in this regard.

When contacted a senior official of the Panchayati Raj department acknowledged that they are indeed distributing flags to the deputy commissioners after receiving the flags from the Shahi exports.

“We are only implementing the order of ministry,” the official added.

Meanwhile, taking the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative to a new level, the secretary of IT & Communication Anirudh Singh has issued a circular suggesting that government officers and officials may use the Har Ghar Tiranga logo as their Display Picture (DP) on all communication and social media platforms. In the same circular the secretary also advised all the official WhatsApp groups and numbers to display the Har Ghar Tiranga logo as their display picture on all communication and social media platforms.

‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ is a campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav launched by the government of India to encourage people to bring the Indian flag home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of independence.