Guv conveys Raksha Bandhan greetings

ITANAGAR, 11 Aug: Governor BD Mishra has conveyed greetings and good wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, and expressed hope that “the tradition of celebrating the sacred relationship of brother and sister will further reinforce the warm endearment amongst the siblings and spread love, amity and peace in the society.”

“May the Raksha Bandhan festivity reinforce the spirit of family bonding, communal harmony and peaceful coexistence,” the governor said in a message. (Raj Bhavan)