Basar hosts exporters’ conclave

BASAR, 11 Aug: An ‘exporters’ conclave’ was organised here in Leparada district on Thursday, focusing on the district’s export potential, under the aegis of the trade & commerce commissioner.

Delivering the inaugural address, DC Mamata Riba informed that “pursuant to call given by the department, a preliminary meeting was held on 5 August with stakeholder departments following which product conducive, sustainable growth in the district was selected through multidiscipline team, and accordingly, papers were presented during the conclave focused on piggery, dairy and olericulture, with special focus on pickles processing, ginger cultivation, king chilli production and packaging, mushroom cultivation and rural ecotourism.”

Technical experts from all stakeholder departments, such as DVO Dr HK Gogoi, DDI Marme Loya Kato, DHO Dr K Loyi, DAO Toli Bam, and KVK scientist Dr K Suran, spoke on the prioritised sectors.

Progressive farmers Nyaken Basar and Ligo Basar, and homestay operator Minjo Basar also spoke.

Members of SHGs and students of the government model college here participated in the event, the DC informed in a release.