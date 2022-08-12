‘Street library’ inaugurated

DOIMUKH, 11 Aug: Local MLA Tana Hali Tara inaugurated a ‘street library’ near T Cube Futsal here on Thursday, in the presence of Papum Pare DC Sachin Rana.

Lauding the initiative of the district administration and the Ngurang Learning Institute, Tara said that such initiatives would encourage the youths to read more, “as the books in the street library will be made available for free.”

The DC informed that “the district administration, in collaboration with the Ngurang Learning Institute, will set up 26 street libraries across Papum Pare.”

He requested readers to “handle the books with care and donate books voluntarily.”

Ngurang Learning Institute chairperson Ngurang Meena, reigning Miss Arunachal Nabam Yate, HoDs, and others were present on the occasion. (DIPRO)