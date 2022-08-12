ESDA felicitates silver medallist Khamcha Kamhua

KHONSA, 11 Aug: The Elite Society of Dadam Area (ESDA), in association with the Women Association of Moktowa and government employees from Moktowa felicitated Kamcha Kamhua, who won a silver medal in the recently held 6th International Karate Championship in Kolkata (WB), here in Tirap district on Wednesday.

ESDA president Pantoam Kamhua congratulated Kamcha “for bringing laurels to Tirap district and the state as a whole,” while Dadam CO Pik Tayum commended Kamcha’s parents “for their good guidance,” and assured the medallist of “all possible assistance from the district administration in the days to come.”

Encouraging Kamcha with a handsome amount of monetary assistance, senior public leader Hangliam Sumnyan advised her to continue her studies, apart from taking part in games and sports.

Zonal Inspector Tangse Tekwa, Tirap Shotokan Karate Club chairman Wangkhu Wangpan and District Sports Officer (DSO) Noah Mongku also spoke.

Kamcha on her part expressed gratitude to the Tirap DC for providing financial assistance, and to her coach Wangcha Lowang, Tirap District Olympic Association president Yum Pangkhu, the DSO, and her uncle Hangthian Tekwa for their constant encouragement and guidance. (DIPRO)