Min, MLA flag off motorcycle rally

SEPPA, 11 Aug: Sports Minister Mama Natung and MLA Tapuk Taku flagged off a motorcycle rally, organised by the East Kameng district BJP unit to promote the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, here on Thursday.

Thousands of people took part in the event.

Addressing the gathering, Natung highlighted the prime objective of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign and spoke on the importance of the national flag.

“The national flag’s tricolour has its own significance. While saffron colour indicates sacrifice and strength, white and green symbolise peace, truth and growth, respectively,” he said, and appealed to every single person to hoist the national flag in their respective homes “to showcase patriotism.”

He informed that a 300 feet long flag, “which has been brought from New Delhi to patronise nationalism among the public, will be rallied within Seppa town and other adjacent areas from Friday.”

Natung also acknowledged the contributions of the district administration and the police department in making the Nasha Mukt Abhiyan in the district an effective campaign.

SP Rahul Gupta spoke about the efforts of the police department in making the district drug-free. He appealed to the public to “voluntarily help the district administration in making the district proud and develop in every single sector.”