Tobi Bam, first gaon buri of Bam, passes away

BASAR, 11 Aug: The first gaon buri of Bam village in Leparada district, Tobi Bam, passed away on 9 August, following a brief illness. She was 75.

Born on 1 January, 1947, Tobi Bam was appointed as the first gaon buri of Bam village in May 2007. She also served as the president of the Bam unit of the Mahila Mandal in 1990. She was also the founder president of the Kargu-Gamgi Priest of Bam.

Tobi had been felicitated by the integrated child development service, ArSL and the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society on the occasion of the International Women’s Day for the positive role she had played in the society.

A widow, Tobi raised her three sons and three daughters on her own. Three of her children are engineers.

All the residents of Bam village, along with many other well-wishers paid floral tributes to late Tobi Bam at her funeral.