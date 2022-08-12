Union seeks maths teachers

ITANAGAR, 11 Aug: The All Mengio Students’ Union in a representation to the education minister on Thursday sought early posting of mathematics subject teachers to the government secondary school in Sakiang in Papum Pare district.

The union in its representation informed that the school has been “facing acute shortage of mathematics subject teachers since 2017.”

It further said that, despite its having submitted several representations to the office of the education minister, the Papum Pare DC and the DDSE, seeking subject teachers for the school for the 2022-23 academic session, “no step has been initiated so far to address the problem.”