Banne Raseng FC, Binyat Raseng FC-B win matches

CHIMPU, 11 Aug: Banne Raseng FC beat SFCCI 4-2 in a match of the Solung Festival Football Tournament, 2022 played at the AAPBn Ground here on Thursday.

Talong Bodung (3rd min), Paul Takong (8th and 10th min) and Talom Tali (48th min) scored for Banne Raseng.

The scorers for SFCCI were Baiti Mengu (22nd min) and Nongkim Pertin (60th min).

Takong was adjudged player of the match.

In another match of the day, Binyat Raseng FC-B trounced Ngargo Raseng FC 6-0, where Toniyang Pertin alone scored five goals.

The other goal was scored by Atul Panggeng.

Pertin was declared player of the match.