APYC accuses BJP of ‘blackmailing with patriotism, doing business with national flag’

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 12 Aug: The Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) on Friday accused the BJP of “blackmailing with patriotism and doing business with the national flag.”

Addressing a press conference, APYC president Tarh Johny alleged: ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’, a campaign launched by the BJP, is a scam over the national flag.”

“The campaign is a very good initiative by the BJP government and we appreciate and support the idea of promoting nationalism. However, the BJP is selling patriotism and doing business with the tricolour,” said Johny.

“First time in Indian history, the national flag is being sold at Rs 25. Moreover, it degrades and lowers the national flag standards, which is highly condemnable” Johny said, and urged the chief secretary to “send guidelines to hoist the national flag” to ensure that the flag’s dignity is protected.

Accusing the BJP of “trading the national flag,” the APYC further appealed to the chief secretary to “not release the fund for low standard national flags to the supplier.”

It also condemned Agriculture Minister Tage Taki for allegedly “directing the Lower Subansiri DC to issue a polarised and controversial ban order on transportation of cows in Lower Subansiri district.”

The APYC claimed that the ban order was issued by the DC at the direction of Taki. It strongly condemned the minister and urged the Lower Subansiri DC to revoke the ban order.

The APYC also claimed that, due to the ban on cow transportation, there is a crisis of beef in Ziro, Koloriang, Palin, Raga, and Daporijo. It also claimed that the ban has hit those who are into beef business hard.

Commending the state government’s decision to delay the inauguration of the Donyi Polo Airport, the APYC urged the chief minister to “ensure quality and standard of the airport.”

It also called for early restoration of NH 415, claiming that the highway has not been fully completed.