CHIMPU, 12 Aug: Donyi Sango Raseng (RGU) FC beat Moying Raseng KD FC 5-1 in the Solung Festival Football Tournament at the AAPBn ground here on Friday.

Oying Pasing, who scored two goals for Donyi Sango Raseng (RGU) FC, was adjudged player of the match.

In another match, Siang United Veterans FC beat Mumlung Raseng FC 2-1.

Marlek Taki of Siang United Veterans was adjudged player of the tournament.