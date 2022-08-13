TT tournament underway at Bomdila college

BOMDILA, 12 Aug: A table tennis tournament (singles and doubles), organised by the Bomdila College unit of the Arunachal Pradesh College Teachers Association (APCTA), began at the college auditorium here in West Kameng district on Friday.

In the opening doubles match, Asst Profs VK Sinha and TL Minto beat the pair of Asst Prof Sangey Gombu and LT Damo 2-1.

Attending opening ceremony, Table Tennis Arunachal secretary Passang Dorjee Megeji assured to sponsor the prizes for the winners of the tournament.

He expressed concern over the drugs problem in the district and urged the youngsters to “engage themselves in sports activities.”

College Principal Sangja Khandu and advocate Rinchin Khandu also attended the opening ceremony.

The tournament will continue till 15 August.