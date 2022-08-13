Org celebrates IYD; to conduct statewide drug awareness campaign

NAHARLAGUN, 12 Aug: The All Arunachal Pradesh Youth Organisation (AAPYO) celebrated the International Youth Day (IYD) at a city hotel here on Friday.

Speaking during the programme, AAPYO president Kipa Kanam expressed concern over the alarming problem of substance abuse in the state.

He said that the organisation is planning to organise an awareness campaign against drug abuse in all the districts of the state. He appealed to civil society bodies, student bodies and the state government to “come forward and take strict decision to root out the drug problem from the state.”

AAPYO general secretary Japon K Lowang suggested ways and means “for upliftment of the youth in Arunachal, especially in eastern Arunachal.”

“A bulk of the young people of eastern Arunachal, particularly in Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts, has resorted to drug addiction due to unemployment problems. Some of them have even been tempted to join hands with ultras that are active in the three districts,” Lowang said, and appealed to the state government to “prepare employment generation schemes for the youths.”

Among others, AAPYO chief editor Oma Kabak, assistant general secretary Kiolang Tai and Arunachal Pradesh Tour Operator Association vice president Tapan Gab also spoke.