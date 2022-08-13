Marathon held to mark IYD

ITANAGAR, 12 Aug: The Students’ Union of NERIST on Friday celebrated the International Youth Day (IYD) by organising a marathon themed ‘Drug-free youth’.

Over 270 students participated in the event.

In the men’s category, Shivam Yadav (2nd year agri-engineering) stood first, while Niende Khutsoh (final year civil engineering) stood second, and Nido Taku (2nd year civil engineering) took the third place.

In the women’s category, Shikshita Chetry (2nd year BTech) came first, Rohita Barman (2nd year BTech) came second, and Bannangiar Kurbah (3rd year BSc forestry) came third.