ITANAGAR, 12 Aug: The regional office of the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) here organised a ‘mini integrated communication and outreach programme’ on the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign at the Vivekananda Central School on Friday.

National flags were distributed to the participants.

In West Siang district, the Aalo field office of the CBC, in collaboration with the government upper primary school in Bene, organised the same programme.