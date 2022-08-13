SCFL holds meeting with MLA

BASAR, 12 Aug: Members of the Senior Citizen Forum Leparada District (SCFL) held a meeting with local MLA Gokar Basar here on Friday.

In the meeting, the MLA urged the SCFL to guide and advise him as well as the other denizens of Leparada district “for holistic and proper development of the district.”

Stating that the forum comprises people having vast experience in various fields, the MLA requested its members to “bring back those denizens who are trying to derail the development prospects of the district into the right track.” (DIPRO)