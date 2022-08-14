CM launches course planner for APCS officers

‘State seeking to create robust APCS’

DEHRADUN/ITANAGAR, 13 Aug: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday launched the course planner at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand, to create a robust Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service (APCS) which is in sync with the best practices of the world and is equipped with top administrative skills.

“We are looking forward for synergy with LBSNAA to build capacity of government machinery at all levels and promote good governance by having professional and responsive civil servants in a caring, ethical and transparent administrative ecosystem,” said Khandu, addressing the inaugural function of the second workshop under the ‘Parvatmala Himalayan and the Northeast outdoors learning arena’ initiative at the LBSNAA.

Later, in his speech at the valedictory function of the ‘Phase 4 IAS officers’, which was attended by about 300 IAS officers, including trainees of Phase 1, on Friday, Khandu reiterated his resolve to ensure fast-paced inclusive development of

Arunachal and the nation.

“The role of civil servants is critical in the development of the nation and the state. We must all work with team spirit, keeping in view the larger goal of our nation. Capacity building of state service officers is also very important to achieve our shared goals for the nation,” said Khandu, and urged the officers working in tribal areas to “proactively engage and explain the vision for the nation,” to the people.

The chief minister on Friday also launched an ‘Arunachal kiosk’ at the souvenir shop of the LBSNAA. The kiosk will be run by Arun Fresh, which also has an outlet at the civil secretariat in Itanagar.

“Arun Fresh outlets offer the best food items, art and craft works from the diverse and culturally rich world of Arunachal Pradesh,” said Khandu.

Earlier, on Thursday, the CM attended an exhibition at the academy, themed ‘Arunachal Melange’, showcasing the state’s rich cultural heritage, artistic craftsmanship, cane-making and bamboo products, besides textiles, handicrafts, tea, and food items. (CM’s PR Cell)