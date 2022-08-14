JNCFSC badminton league 2.0 concludes

PASIGHAT, 13 Aug: The second edition of the JNC Faculty Sporting Club (JNCFSC) Badminton League concluded on 12 August here in East Siang district.

The four-day intra-college faculty badminton tourney was inaugurated by JNC Principal Dr Tasi Taloh on 8 August at the JN College indoor sports centre.

The tournament was organised by the JNCFSC in memory of Dr Kenjum Bagra, who passed away after a brief illness on 18 July.

Eighteen college faculty shuttlers participated in the tournament.

The prizes were given away in a function on 12 August.

Team Cobra emerged the champions and Team Warriors were the runners-up in the entirely doubles’ tourney.