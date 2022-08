CHIMPU, 13 Aug: Ayanam Abor FC and Koje Janggo FC-B entered the semifinals of the Solung Festival Football Tournament, 2022.

Ayanam Abor defeated Barging Yamne FC 2-0 in the first quarterfinal, while Koje Janggo beat Binyat Raseng FC-B 3-2 in the second quarterfinal at the AAPBn ground here on Saturday.

Olik Tayeng of Ayanam Abor and Maklek Mekir of Koje Janggo FC-B were adjudged player of the first and the second match, respectively.