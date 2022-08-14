Village electrified, Tedir takes part in switching-on ceremony

YAZALI, 13 Aug: Tepin Hapa village in Yazali circle of Lower Subansiri district has received electricity connection with separate meter connections.

The switching-on ceremony was attended by local MLA and Education Minister Taba Tedir.

Addressing the gathering of villagers and visitors, Tedir said, “It was my commitment and I tried to provide electricity to each and every household of Tepin village, and happiness is seen on the faces of the villagers.”

He expressed gratitude to the officers and officials of the power department, led by Yazali Power Department EE Ojing Jerang.

The minister asked the villagers not to destroy or damage public properties like transformers and such, and assured to “take up electrification of other villages left for electrification” in his assembly constituency.

Yazali ZPM Gem Teji, the EE and a few villagers also spoke.

The village has eight houses and all have been electrified under the REC scheme, at an estimated cost of Rs 50 lakhs.