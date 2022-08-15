Tibetan settlers celebrate pre-Independence Day to thank India

TEZU, 14 Aug: The residents of the Dhargyeling Tibetan settlement here in Lohit district organised a ‘pre-Independence Day celebration’ on Sunday to thank the people and the government of India “for their love, care and affection for Tibetan settlers.”

Lohit DC Marge Sora, attending the celebration, spoke about the link between the tribes of Arunachal and Tibet in the past. He urged the Tibetan settlers to follow the principle of non-violence as preached by the 14th Dalai Lama, and to live in peace and harmony with the local people.

Cultural troupes from all five Tibetan camps and the STS in Tezu displayed their patriotic dances with much enthusiasm “to pay respect to the great nation of India.”

Among others, DSP Sangey Thinley, DDMO Damchen Norbu, and CALSOM general secretary Suraj Tayang attended the celebration. (DIPRO)