Cultural exchange prog

ITANAGAR, 14 Aug: A cultural exchange programme was organised at the Oju Mission School on Sunday as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Highlighting ‘unity in diversity’, the Dandi dance troupe from Gujarat and children from the Donyi Polo Mission School for the Hearing and Visually Impaired and the Oju Mission School presented a cultural programme.

Oju Welfare Association (OWA) chairperson Ratan Anya thanked the Raj Bhavan “for providing a platform to OWA to organise the event promoting unity in diversity.”

She also thanked the West Zone Cultural Centre, Udaipur, for sponsoring the troupe to Arunachal Pradesh. (DIPRO)