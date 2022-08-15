Church’s silver jubilee celebration underway

ZIRO, 14 Aug: The Immanuel Baptist church here in Lower Subansiri district organised the second phase intra-church competitions, which included arts and culture competitions, here on Sunday to mark the silver jubilee celebration of the church.

The members of the church have been divided into two groups: Moses group, led by Tamo Yapa, and Joshua group, led by Leegang Tamang.

“The highlights of the competitions on the second week were essay writing, poetry competition, declamation/cosplay, debate, extempore speech, drawing and painting competition of Sunday school students to old age members,” said organising chairman Rev Tallo Apa.

The first week of competitions included spoon race, sweet race and sack race for children, and futsal and tug-of-war for the grownups and senior members, informed Michi Opo, the church’s general secretary.

“The church land was donated by a philanthropist, Dusu Tadu, in 1996, and the church was established in 1997. We are celebrating the 25 years of our establishment,” added Nending Ommo, the organising secretary.

“The D-Day of the celebrations are 10 and 11 September,” he added.

Earlier, former health adviser to the government of India for the North Eastern Council, Dr Bamin Tada and Ziro Subdivisional Horticulture Officer Hibu Dante attended the first phase of the games & sports competitions.