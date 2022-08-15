Awareness prog against drugs organised

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 14 Aug: Over 1,000 students from various schools, both private and government, participated in a ‘mass drugs awareness campaign’ organised by the All Tagin Students’ Union here in Upper Subansiri district on Sunday.

Addressing the participants, DC Mika Nyori spoke about the “rampant increase of drug menace and challenges being faced by the government and the society as a whole,” and advised the students to create awareness among others to stay away from drugs.

SP MA Rizivi, who was also present, spoke about the social problems caused by the drug menace.

Street plays depicting the ill-effects of drug abuse were presented by the students in the market areas as part of the programme.