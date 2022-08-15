DC visits community skill development centre

PASIGHAT, 14 Aug: East Siang DC Tayi Taggu on Sunday visited the MG Community Skill Development & Training Centre in Oyan village and urged the artisans and SHG members to “avail the benefits of schemes for weavers and SHG members.”

Taggu also stressed on “skill upgradation and innovation of products to meet demand of the market.”

The DC was informed that, at present, 200 rural SHG members are associated with the skill development centre and are engaged in various livelihood activities like traditional handloom weaving, designing, etc.

District Planning Officer T Mibang spoke on the Deen Dayal Swalamban Yojana and various other schemes launched for the benefit of the people.

ADTH Dagmo Riba highlighted the Silk Samagra Scheme, “which gives priority to women beneficiaries and SHGs.”

Among others, MG Community Development Centre chairperson Aitoky Doley, HGBs and GBs of Oyan, and members of the Oyan Village Management Committee were present during the visit. (DIPRO)