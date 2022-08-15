GHSS Doimukh lifts Subroto Cup title

DOIMUKH, 14 Aug: The government higher secondary school (GHSS) here lifted the district champion title, both in the boys’ and the girls’ categories, in the 10th Boys’ and 4th Girls’ (U-17) District Level Subroto Cup Tournament, 2022, which concluded at the Rono ground here on Sunday.

The champion teams will represent Papum Pare in the state level tournament.

In the boys’ category, defending champion GHSS Doimukh defeated GSS Mani by 2-0 goals in the final. In the girls’ final, GHSS Doimukh beat GSS Mani by 1-0 goal.

Papum Pare DDSE TT Tara gave away the prizes to the winners.

Fifteen teams from different schools of Papum Pare district took part in the tournament.