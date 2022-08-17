Ayanam Abor reach final of Solung Football Tournament

CHIMPU, 16 Aug: Ayanam Abor reached the final of the Solung Festival Football Tournament, 2022, defeating Banne Raseng 4-1 in the first semifinal at the AAPBn ground here on Tuesday.

Ayanam Abor’s Danki Lego struck twice in the 66th and the 72nd minutes, while Tagam Tatak and Mitin Payeng scored one goal each in the 23rd and the 40th minute, respectively.

The consolation goal for Banne Raseng was scored by Kasu Tayeng in the 41st minute.

Ayanam Abor’s (Mitin) Tayeng was declared player of the tournament, informed SFCCI IPR secretary Kadum Apang.

The second semifinal will be played between Danyi Sango Raseng RGU and Koje Janggo FC-B at 3:30 pm on 17 August.