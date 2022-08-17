BJP remembers Vajpayee on his death anniversary

ITANAGAR, 16 Aug: The state unit of the BJP observed the fourth death anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the BJP HQ here on Tuesday.

The programme started with paying of floral tributes to Vajpayee’s portrait by the party leaders and office bearers.

Speaking on the occasion, state BJP vice president Tarh Tarak said, “Vajpayee’s ideals and vision are our guiding beacon which inspire us to dedicatedly serve the people.”

Remembering his contributions towards the progress of the nation, Tarak said that, over the decades, “Vajpayee emerged as a leader who commanded respect for his liberal worldview and commitment to democratic ideals.”

“An immense statesman, an erudite parliamentarian, a gifted poet and an orator par excellence, Vajpayee ji was one of India’s finest prime ministers who ushered in a new era of development,” Tarak added.

State BJP general secretary Nalong Mize recalled the life and contributions of Vajpayee and said that Vajpayee, who had served three terms as PM, “was one of the co-founders and a senior leader of the BJP. Vajpayee was also a member of the RSS and a renowned poet and writer.

“We shall remember Vajpayee forever for his warm personality, endearing nature, humour, and for his contribution to national progress,” Mize said.