Felix launches ‘beneficiaries saturation prog’ for Nyapin

NYAPIN, 16 Aug: Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Minister Bamang Felix launched the ‘Beneficiaries saturation programme’ for Nyapin assembly constituency here in Kurung Kumey district on 15 August.

The programme is a step towards making the people of Nyapin assembly constituency self-reliant by providing them benefits under PM and CM flagship programmes.

The programme will be implemented on a mission mode for six months, from 15 August this year to 15 January next year.

During the course of the programme, PRI members, BLCs, ASHAs, anganwadi workers and helpers, and members of SHGs will be trained, eligible beneficiaries will be identified, and the district administration will conduct Sarkar Aapke Dwar camps, where eligible beneficiaries will be enrolled for various PM and CM flagship programmes.

Expressing concern over “only 10 percent coverage of total eligible beneficiaries in the constituency for various PM and CM flagship programmes,” Felix said that “the beneficiary saturation programme will strive to enroll every eligible beneficiary in the spirit of Antodaya by 15 January, 2023.”

Emphasising the importance of proper implementation of the Poshan Abhiyan, the minister announced “adoption of Langthloth and Hiya anganwadi centres (AWC) under the Nyapin CD block, Nioya Kuwa and Pagba-I AWCs under the Sangram CD block, Pinchi and Leya AWCs under the Phassang CD block, and Tachak and Lower Biyasi under the Nyobia CD block, in the first phase.”

Pointing out that “0 to 6 years is a crucial stage for brain development among infants,” Felix directed the anganwadi workers, helpers and ASHAs to “undertake their duties and responsibilities with utmost dedication and sincerity.”

He informed that, under the Phosan Abhiyan, the central government has already provided mobile handsets, post-paid SIM cards, power banks and monthly recharge of Rs 200 to each AWC “for uploading daily growth monitoring report.”

He, however, informed that the devices will be distributed upon completion of the training of the AWWs, AWHs and ASHAs.

In regard to infrastructure development, Felix informed that “95 percent of road connectivity across Nyapin AC have been completed or are in the advanced stage of completion.”

“Sanctioning of funds for the remaining five percent where road connectivity work is yet to be undertaken will be pursued and, hopefully, it will be sanctioned by the current or the next financial year,” he added.

He also assured that “funds for all-weather CC pavement township roads in Nyapin and Sangram will be sanctioned by this financial year.”

As to air and telecommunication connectivity, the minister informed that the helipads in Nyapin, Sangram and Phassang have been completed and are awaiting trail landing, while the helipad in Nyobia is already functional.

“Mobile towers will also be installed at strategic locations across the four circles under the constituency by next year,” he informed.

On health and education, the minister informed that the state government, “under its golden jubilee scheme” has adopted the government higher secondary school in Sangram and the health & wellness centre in Sangram.

He highlighted the various infrastructure development projects, “such as mini-secretariat in Nyapin ADC HQ, circuit house in Nyapin, a new police station in Pugriang in Sangram circle, fire stations in Sangram and Nyapin, the Tadar Tang Health & Wellness Centre in Nyapin, etc,” which are already under construction and are expected to be completed by next year.

He called for “support and cooperation of all stakeholders towards making Nyapin AC self-reliant and self-sufficient on all fronts in the next five years.”