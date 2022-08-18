DC calls for collaborative efforts to ensure proper waste management

ITANAGAR, 17 Aug: Stating that proper waste management is the need of the hour, Capital Itanagar deputy commissioner Talo Potom urged all to initiate collaborative efforts to address the issue at the earliest.

The DC was addressing a meeting convened here on Wednesday to discuss various issues pertaining to solid waste and biomedical waste management, illegal earth cutting, illegal sand and mining etc.

Informing that installation of effluent treatment plant/sewage treatment plant in all the hospitals/health centres is mandatory, the DC asked the DMO incharge Dr Giri Tali to submit a report in this regard to his office.

The issue of common biomedical waste management was also discussed with the TRIHMS CMS Dr Dukhum Raina.

Further, the DC asked the highway authorities to look into the matter of proper muck disposal. He also asked the officer from the department of mining to strictly check the rampant illegal mining and to notify the guidelines to the public.

He stated that despite the ban on earth cutting, few people are still involved in the same and sought cooperation of all to stop the menace.

SDPO Dekio Gumja, who was also present in the meeting, assured all possible cooperation on behalf of the police department.

The DC also asked the deputy chief wildlife warden to check on the issues of illegal mining in the wildlife reserve areas.

Representatives from market bodies were also asked to ensure installation of effluent treatment plant/sewage treatment plant in all the hotels, automobile workshops etc.

Officers from Arunachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board Naharlagun highlighted the various aspects of pollution and the need for a proper waste/garbage management system.

Other issues like, building material disposal, open defecation, illegal slaughter houses were also discussed in the meeting. (DIPRO)