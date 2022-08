Ration items were distributed to the Deepak Nabam Living Home at Senki Park, Itanagar by the members of Dream For United Arunachal (DUA), a local NGO led by its general secretary Suraj Tayem on the occasion of Independence Day. Gona’s Fashion Brand’s proprietor Gona Niji also donated a sewing machine and imparted two days training to the housemates of Deepak Nabam Living Home.