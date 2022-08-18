Sidisow calls for sustainable development

THRIZINO, 17 Aug: MLA-cum-advisor to minister-environment & forest Kumsi Sidisow urged the people of Kaya valley to opt for sustainable development. He said this while inspecting the Multipurpose-Irrigation-cum-Water Conservation Project of West Kameng district here at Kaya Valley on Wednesday.

Sidisow informed that besides conservation of water, the project will also help the farmers in irrigation.

Further, he assured to confer additional Rs 25 Lakh for connection of large sized pipes to reach the WRC fields.

Executive engineer Michi Bida informed that the project has been constructed with funding of Rs. 3 crores under SADA. The main objective was to conserve water and fish farming along with flood control. The project started in 2019.