IMC organizes essay and drawing competitions

ITANAGAR, 17 Aug: Lokam Yayu, a class 12 student of KV No. 2, Chimpu won the first position in the essay competition organized by Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC).

The essay competition with the topic ‘water conservation and river rejuvenation’ was conducted for the students of classes 11 and 12.

The second and third positions were won by Mui Tali (class 12) of JP Public School, Itanagar and Hibu Reema (class 12) of Good Shepherd Public School, Naharlagun respectively.

In drawing/painting competition, Bani Nima (class 10) of Delhi Public School secured the first position.

The second and third positions were won by Sunita Jomoh (class 9) of Gellam Memorial High School, Itanagar and Rei Lemo (class 10) of Good Shepherd Public School, Naharlagun, respectively.

The topic of the drawing competition was “waste segregation and its benefits” and it was conducted among the students of classes 8, 9 and 10.

IMC mayor Tame Phassang and deputy mayor Biri Bassang distributed cash prizes and certificates to the winners of the both the competition at IMC office complex here on Tuesday.