Governor, CM greet people on Janmashtami

ITANAGAR, 17 Aug: Governor BD Mishra and Chief Minister Pema Khandu greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Janmashtami, one of the most important festivals of the Hindus.

The Governor expressed hope that the blessed occasion will spread Lord Krishna’s immortal message of doing right conduct.

“The holy occasion of Janmashtami reminds us of Lord’s divine discourse enshrined in ‘Bhagavad Gita,’ which motivated the great archer Arjun to understand his duty obligation and act with elan,” Mishra said in his message.

“May the occasion of Janmashtami enthuse one and all to imbibe Lord Krishna’s message of compassion and pluralism, the Governor said.

The Chief Minister called upon all – irrespective of religion and faith – to celebrate the festival with true spirit of harmony and peace.

“May Lord Krishna’s flute invite the melody of love into our lives,” Khandu added in his message.